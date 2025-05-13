Dhaka seeks immediate stopping of ‘push-ins’, sends diplomatic note to Delhi

Bangladesh has sent a diplomatic note to India protesting incidents of ‘push-ins’ that took place in the first week of this month. Diplomatic sources confirmed that the note was sent on 9 May, requesting an immediate halt to such actions.

The diplomatic move came after the incidents on 7 and 8 May. However, reports indicate that at least 200 to 300 more people are currently gathered near the Khagrachhari border. Of them, 78 were transported by the Border Security Force (BSF) via ship and left at the remote Mandarbaria Char in the Sundarbans on 9 May.

The issue of push-ins was also discussed at a meeting of the Advisory Council Committee on Law and Order held at the Secretariat on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by Home Affairs Adviser Brigadier General (retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui was present there. Later, he spoke to newspersons about the matter.