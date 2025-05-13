Bangladesh-India border
Dhaka seeks immediate stopping of ‘push-ins’, sends diplomatic note to Delhi
It has also been confirmed that 200 to 300 more individuals remain near the Khagrachhari border. The BGB chief noted that due to increased patrol and vigilance in the last two days, no further push-ins have occurred.
Bangladesh has sent a diplomatic note to India protesting incidents of ‘push-ins’ that took place in the first week of this month. Diplomatic sources confirmed that the note was sent on 9 May, requesting an immediate halt to such actions.
The diplomatic move came after the incidents on 7 and 8 May. However, reports indicate that at least 200 to 300 more people are currently gathered near the Khagrachhari border. Of them, 78 were transported by the Border Security Force (BSF) via ship and left at the remote Mandarbaria Char in the Sundarbans on 9 May.
The issue of push-ins was also discussed at a meeting of the Advisory Council Committee on Law and Order held at the Secretariat on Monday.
The meeting was chaired by Home Affairs Adviser Brigadier General (retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui was present there. Later, he spoke to newspersons about the matter.
The BGB chief stated that on 7 and 8 May, the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) pushed 202 people into Bangladesh through various unpopulated stretches of the border.
“Every place on the border cannot be physically occupied. They pushed in when no one was present,” he said.
A decision on these 202 individuals was taken during the ministry meeting chaired by the Home Adviser.
The BGB Director General said the process of verifying their identities through the police and special branch is ongoing, and those confirmed to be Bangladeshi will be returned to their respective areas through the local administration.
These push-ins, it said, violate the 1975 Joint India-Bangladesh Guidelines for Border Authorities, the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) of 2011, and the mutually agreed decisions reached during BGB–BSF Director General-level talks.
He further explained, “These people went to India at various times, starting from the last two or three years to even 20–25 years ago. Some of their children are also among them. They received Indian Aadhaar cards and other documents. But the (Indian) police or BSF seized those documents and pushed them in.”
Among those pushed in are Rohingyas. According to the BGB Director General, 39 Rohingyas were identified who had previously registered as FDMNs (Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals) in refugee camps across Bangladesh but had somehow escaped. They have been returned to the camps with assistance from the RRRC and UNHCR.
In addition, some Rohingyas pushed in were found to be registered refugees in India.
Calling this a matter of concern, the BGB chief said, “They are registered in India and have valid identity cards. We are informing our government through UNHCR and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that this constitutes a violation of human rights. Refugees should remain in the country where they are registered.”
Displaying identity cards of five such individuals, he added, “These clearly show ‘UNHCR IN,’ meaning India. We are lodging a formal complaint regarding these five people. The issue is being handled through UNHCR, RRRC and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”
A flag meeting has already been held on the issue, and efforts are ongoing to communicate with Indian authorities.
These clearly show ‘UNHCR IN,’ meaning India. We are lodging a formal complaint regarding these five people. The issue is being handled through UNHCR, RRRC and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, BGB Director General
“If they are Bangladeshi citizens, we will accept them - but only through a formal process, not in this covert manner,” he stressed.
It has also been confirmed that 200 to 300 more individuals remain near the Khagrachhari border. The BGB chief noted that due to increased patrol and vigilance in the last two days, no further push-ins have occurred.
However, the BSF had placed 78 individuals on a ship and abandoned them at Mandarbaria, a remote char in the Sundarbans. These individuals were later rescued by the Coast Guard. The process of returning them to their respective areas is currently underway.
Letter to India to Stop ‘Push-in’
In response to recent ‘push-in’ incidents, Bangladesh sent a diplomatic letter to India on 9 May, expressing deep concern over the developments.
The letter stated that the recent actions are seriously affecting the overall security situation and creating negative perceptions among the public. These push-ins, it said, violate the 1975 Joint India-Bangladesh Guidelines for Border Authorities, the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) of 2011, and the mutually agreed decisions reached during BGB–BSF Director General-level talks.
The letter further stated that once a person’s Bangladeshi citizenship is confirmed, Bangladesh will take them back in accordance with the existing process. Failure to follow this procedure would hamper mutual understanding between the two countries.
Similarly, forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals should be returned to their original place of residence in Myanmar, not to Bangladesh. Under no circumstances should Indian citizens be forcibly pushed into Bangladesh. Such actions are unacceptable and must be avoided in the interest of peace and stability along the Bangladesh–India border.
In light of the current situation, Bangladesh urged India to refrain from further ‘push-in’ measures. The letter also stressed the need to enhance coordination between the border guard forces of the two countries to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.