National sharing event 2023 of Combatting Early Marriage in Bangladesh Project

Planning minister, MA Mannan attended the event as the chief guest. He said, “We want women to be truly valued in society, and we have to help all the girl children and women who are left behind. Early marriage is a hindrance to the overall development of our country. The process of change is lengthy, but the government and development organisations like Plan International must work together to eradicate the problem.”

Canadian high commissioner to Bangladesh Lily Nicholls was present as the special guest. Plan International Bangladesh's director of policy, advocacy, influence and campaigns Nishat Sultana welcomed the guests.

Country director of Plan International Bangladesh, Kabita Bose presided over the meeting and remarked, “More support is needed to strengthen the CMPC project and implement the National Plan of Action (NPA). There is a need to create opportunities for safe access to digital platforms to prevent early marriage and empower adolescents. It has also become very important to mainstream the issue of gender equality in the school curriculum.”