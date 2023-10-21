National sharing event 2023 of Combatting Early Marriage in Bangladesh Project

The national sharing event 2023 of Combatting Early Marriage in Bangladesh (CEMB) Project was held at Radisson Blu Water Garden hotel in the capital on last Wednesday, as stated in a press release.
With the support of Global Affairs Canada (GAC) and the international development organisation Plan International Bangladesh, the project has been implementing various programmes to prevent child marriage in total 41 districts of Bangladesh, including all upazilas of Jhalokathi district and three upazilas of Bhola district since June 2018 with the support of the local administration of the project.
Planning minister, MA Mannan attended the event as the chief guest. He said, “We want women to be truly valued in society, and we have to help all the girl children and women who are left behind. Early marriage is a hindrance to the overall development of our country. The process of change is lengthy, but the government and development organisations like Plan International must work together to eradicate the problem.”
Canadian high commissioner to Bangladesh Lily Nicholls was present as the special guest. Plan International Bangladesh's director of policy, advocacy, influence and campaigns Nishat Sultana welcomed the guests.
Country director of Plan International Bangladesh, Kabita Bose presided over the meeting and remarked, “More support is needed to strengthen the CMPC project and implement the National Plan of Action (NPA). There is a need to create opportunities for safe access to digital platforms to prevent early marriage and empower adolescents. It has also become very important to mainstream the issue of gender equality in the school curriculum.”
At the event, Plan International Bangladesh senior project manager Tirtha Sarathi Sikder highlighted various aspects of this project scheduled to be completed this year.
He informed attendees about the significant contributions, results and challenges of the project and also exchanged views and participated in discussions. He pointed out that the project is actively working with 129,000 parents in the community under the leadership of 1,032 champion parents in Jhalokathi and Bhola districts.
As a result of the successful implementation of this project, 140,998 adolescents in Jhalkathi and Bhola are now aware of sexual and reproductive health, gender equality and child safety issues as they are working as active representatives in the field to prevent child marriage.
In addition, 3,092 youths have become self-reliant through economic development training and financial assistance from the project while, 108 youths have been employed through the technical training sessions.
The project also promotes gender equality and positive values through the public celebration of 1,390 girl child births in the community. Besides, 3,200 families received financial assistance from this scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The project is working with Resource Development Foundation (RDF) and Shushilan at the district level in Jhalokathi and Bhola while, on the national level it is working with organisations like NDP, YPSA, FIVDB, Dhaka Ahsania Mission, Shushilan, RDRS, Rupantor, and Green Hill.
It has been able to raise awareness about gender equality, child safety and the prevention of Child Marriage Act 2017, through various trainings and activities involving 4,032 organisations and media workers in 41 districts.