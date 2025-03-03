SC paves way for appointing 6,531 primary teachers

The Appellate Division on Monday stayed the High Court order that had cancelled the process of appointing 6, 531 candidates as assistant teachers of government primary schools in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions, paving the way for resuming their appointment process.

A three-member bench of the Appellate Division, led by Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, passed the order following a leave to appeal petition filed by the state against the HC verdict.

On 6 February, the HC bench consisting of Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Shikdar Mahmudur Raji, cancelled the process of appointing 6, 531 candidates as assistant teachers of government primary schools.