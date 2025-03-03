SC paves way for appointing 6,531 primary teachers
The Appellate Division on Monday stayed the High Court order that had cancelled the process of appointing 6, 531 candidates as assistant teachers of government primary schools in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions, paving the way for resuming their appointment process.
A three-member bench of the Appellate Division, led by Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, passed the order following a leave to appeal petition filed by the state against the HC verdict.
On 6 February, the HC bench consisting of Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Shikdar Mahmudur Raji, cancelled the process of appointing 6, 531 candidates as assistant teachers of government primary schools.
Challenging the HC order, the Directorate of Primary Education filed an appeal petition on 18 February.
The Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division fixed 2 March for hearing the petition.
On 14 June 2023, the government issued a circular for recruiting assistant teachers for the primary schools in both divisions.
On 31 October last year, the government published the final results of the recruitment test declaring 6, 531 candidates as successful.
Later, 30 candidates submitted a petition with the HC challenging the legality of the recruitment following the abolition of the job quota system.
After the primary hearing on 19 November, the court stayed the recruitment process for six months.
Moreover, the court issued a rule asking as to why the recruitment process should not be declared illegal.
Challenging the order, the Directorate of Primary Education submitted a leave-to-appeal with the Appellate Division.
The court upheld the HC order and ordered to settle the petition within 25 January.