Quota reform movement
Government itself shut down internet
Internet in Bangladesh was shut at the directives of government agencies and e-mail, text messages were sent to mobile, ISP and IIG operators to keep the internet shut.
However, state minister for post and telecommunication, Zunaid Ahmed Palak evaded the matter.
The mobile internet was shut down since the evening of 17 July as clashes broke out centering the quota reform movement and broadband internet was shut at around 9:00pm on 18 July.
Although a demonstration took place on 17 July, there was no news of any deaths. However, massive clashes and casualties took place on 18 July. On the same day, an International Internet Gateway (IIG) received an instruction at around 8:48pm to shut the internet.
Seeking anonymity, a top official of the organisation, speaking to Prothom Alo, said following the instruction, they suspended supply of bandwidth to ISPs, which provide internet at the consumer level.
IIG agencies suspended bandwidth to ISPs. When they suspend bandwidth, the internet cannot be used. Consumers receive internet connections from ISPs. Before broadband, mobile internet was shut down.
Sources said mobile operators were sent e-mails and asked to shut the internet. However, the email was not sent from any organisation under the ministry of post and telecommunication of Zunaid Ahmed Palak. After e-mail, a message was also sent from Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BRTC).
The protestors demonstrated in front of the Grameenphone office due to the suspension of the internet.
On 20 July, Grameenphone owner Telenor Asia in a statement said mobile internet service was shut in Bangladesh at the instruction of the local authorities. Grameenphone told them that the authorities instructed them to shut the 3G and 4G in Bangladesh on 17 July.
After five days, broadband internet was resumed on a limited scale on 23 July. Mobile internet was resumed at 3:00pm today, Sunday. However, services including Facebook, WhatsApp and TikTok are shut down.
Khawaja Tower fire
After the shutdown of broadband, the issue of Khawaja Tower fire was brought to the fore. It was said the fire that had broken out in Mohakhali, Dhaka, was disrupting the internet services in different parts of the country.
On 18 July, the disaster management building in Mohakhali was set on fire. Khawaja Tower is beside it and there was equipment from internet service providers there. While visiting on 20 July, it was found that Khawaja Tower was not set on fire.
On 22 July, Grameenphone in a text message in the name of state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said internet service across the country has been disrupted due to fire at the data centre and burning of cable of ISP. It will take time for repair.
On 27 July, Zunaid Ahmed Palak at an event said the government had not shut internet. 70 per cent of server of ISPR is kept at the three data centres in Mohakhali. Data of 18 IIG of total 34 is hosted in these three centres. After two days, they came to know that some cables of submarine in Kanchpur on Dhaka-Chattagram road were on the surface, those were burned down.
On 26 October 2023, Khawaja Tower in Mohakhali caught fire. Three people died in it and there was huge damage to the building. The internet in the country was not shut at the time, but a little bit slow. At the time, ISPAB said 40 per cent of consumers of broadband internet have been disrupted due to fire at the Khawaja Tower, most of which was outside Dhaka. The situation of Dhaka could have been tackled.
At a press conference at BTRC Bhaban at Agargaon in Dhaka, Zunaid Ahmed Palak said internet was available at the key point installations of the government.
Bangaldesh Mobile Phone Consumer Association president Mohiuddin Ahmed, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, "What are being said about the shut of internet is baseless. We have visited Mohakhali and seen there is no significant damage."
