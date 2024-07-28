Government itself shut down internet

After the shutdown of broadband, the issue of Khawaja Tower fire was brought to the fore. It was said the fire that had broken out in Mohakhali, Dhaka, was disrupting the internet services in different parts of the country.



On 18 July, the disaster management building in Mohakhali was set on fire. Khawaja Tower is beside it and there was equipment from internet service providers there. While visiting on 20 July, it was found that Khawaja Tower was not set on fire.

On 22 July, Grameenphone in a text message in the name of state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said internet service across the country has been disrupted due to fire at the data centre and burning of cable of ISP. It will take time for repair.

On 27 July, Zunaid Ahmed Palak at an event said the government had not shut internet. 70 per cent of server of ISPR is kept at the three data centres in Mohakhali. Data of 18 IIG of total 34 is hosted in these three centres. After two days, they came to know that some cables of submarine in Kanchpur on Dhaka-Chattagram road were on the surface, those were burned down.