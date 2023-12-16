President, PM pay homage to Liberation War martyrs on Victory Day

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and prime minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial here on the outskirts of the capital marking the 53rd Victory Day.

The head of the state laid the wreath at the altar of the National Memorial with the rise of the sun at about 6:33am.

A contingent drawn from the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented the state salute on the occasion.

After placing the wreath, the president stood in solemn silence for a while as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs of the country’s War of Liberation in 1971 as the bugle played the last post.

President Shahabuddin also signed the visitors’ book kept there.