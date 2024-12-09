India desires to work closely with interim govt of Bangladesh: Vikram Misri

India desires a positive, constructive and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh, visiting Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri said this on Monday.

“... I have underlined today India’s desire to work closely with the interim government of Bangladesh authorities,” he remarked after a meeting with foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain in the afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Vikram Misri arrived in Dhaka by a special flight of Indian Air Force amidst high tension between the two neighbouring countries. This is Misri’s first visit as a foreign secretary.