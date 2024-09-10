Bangladesh protests to India again, demands trial for latest border killing
The foreign ministry has registered a protest to the Indian government on the latest killing of a teenager by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along the Thakurgaon border.
The 16-year-old boy Shri Jayanta Jambu of Baliadangi upazila of Thakurgaon district was shot and killed by the BSF on Monday, 9 September.
The ministry issued a protest note in this regard to the Indian high commission in Dhaka on Tuesday, according to a handout issued by the press information department.
In the note, Bangladesh expressed grave concern that despite repeated commitments from the Indian authorities to pursue non-lethal strategy and stop killings, such incidents of killing have been continuing.
Denouncing these ruthless acts, the foreign ministry said any national of either country entering each other’s territory without valid documents may be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the respective country.
Under no circumstances should they be subjected to torture and death, the note emphaises.
The Bangladesh government called upon the Indian side to prevent the recurrence of such ruthless acts, investigate all border-related killings, identify those responsible and bring them to justice.