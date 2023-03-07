7 March unforgettable in Bangalee’s independence history: President Hamid

The president said the entire Bengali nation was mesmerised on that day “by the eternal poem of the great Poet of Politics Bangabandhu”.

In this epic, lasting only 18 minutes, the great mantra of liberation of the Bengali nation was resounded, he said, adding that Bangabandhu’s lucid and dazzling speech shook the throne of the Pakistani dictator.

It was mainly in the speech of 7 March that the oppressed and persecuted Bengali nation found the desired path of freedom from exploitation, he said. For that reason the historic 7 March speech is the epic of Bengalee’s liberation, the President said.

Noting that independence is the greatest achievement of Bangalees, the president said it has not been achieved in a day.

In the long rugged path from the great Language Movement to the achievement of final victory in 1971, Bangabandhu’s immense courage, boundless sacrifice, intrepid leadership and right guidance led the nation towards the desired goal, he said.