Politics won’t affect commercial dealing with India: Finance adviser
Finance adviser to the interim government, Salehuddin Ahmed, on Wednesday emphasized that political considerations will not interfere with commercial dealings with India.
“We’ll purchase products from suppliers based on competitive pricing, swift delivery, and quality. Discussions are ongoing with suppliers from Myanmar, India, and other nations while keeping these factors in mind,” Salehuddin said after back-to-back meetings of the Advisers Council Committee on Economic Affairs (ACCEA) and the Advisers Council Committee on Government Purchase (ACCGP).
Addressing statements by some Indian politicians about halting exports to Bangladesh, Salehuddin dismissed such claims as irrelevant to actual trade dynamics. “Politicians may say many things. Exporters don’t pay attention to them. If there’s commercial interest and surplus goods, exporters will sell their products, whether to us or someone else,” he said.
He added that if political interference arises, experts in the exporting country would likely oppose such measures.
Salehuddin rejected claims of market instability, assuring that the government is taking proactive steps to maintain a steady supply of essential goods. “The market will remain stable during the upcoming Ramadan as we’ve implemented measures to increase supply,” he said.
Acknowledging the complexity of the supply chain, he urged the public to remain patient. “Many factors and people are involved in the supply chain. There are several issues that need addressing, but we’re working on them.”
On the soaring price of edible oil, Salehuddin admitted, “Yes, the price has increased significantly.” He attributed part of the issue to syndicates and intermediaries within the supply chain, noting that while some provide legitimate services, others, including extortionists, manipulate the market.
“Understanding politics is hard, but understanding among extortionists is very easy,” he remarked, highlighting the challenges posed by such organized groups.