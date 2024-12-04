Politics won’t affect commercial dealing with India: Finance adviser

Finance adviser to the interim government, Salehuddin Ahmed, on Wednesday emphasized that political considerations will not interfere with commercial dealings with India.

“We’ll purchase products from suppliers based on competitive pricing, swift delivery, and quality. Discussions are ongoing with suppliers from Myanmar, India, and other nations while keeping these factors in mind,” Salehuddin said after back-to-back meetings of the Advisers Council Committee on Economic Affairs (ACCEA) and the Advisers Council Committee on Government Purchase (ACCGP).

Addressing statements by some Indian politicians about halting exports to Bangladesh, Salehuddin dismissed such claims as irrelevant to actual trade dynamics. “Politicians may say many things. Exporters don’t pay attention to them. If there’s commercial interest and surplus goods, exporters will sell their products, whether to us or someone else,” he said.