Pakistani addl secy in Dhaka to finalise their minister's visit

Ishaq Dar, the deputy prime minister as well as the foreign minister of Pakistan, are likely to visit Dhaka in the second half of April at the invitation of foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain.

Ahead of the visit, Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, the additional secretary (Asia and Pacific affairs) of the Pakistan foreign ministry, has arrived in Dhaka to discuss preparations. He met foreign secretary Jashim Uddin at the foreign ministry in Dhaka on Wednesday and handed over a letter from Ishaq Dar to Touhid Hossain.