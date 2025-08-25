Gazipur police commissioner to be served show cause notice: Adviser

Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said that a lot of recruitment is taking place now and called for any information on recruitment corruption to be reported.

The home adviser stated that all measures have been taken to stop recruitment corruption and that there have been no reports of such corruption in the last year.

Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said that since he took office, he has gained new friends and relatives. He urged people to report anyone who extorted money by claiming to be his friend or relative.

He requested that the media publish news if any adviser engages in corruption but also asked them not to publish incorrect information.

The home adviser said that efforts would be made to bring back the police officer accused in the Abu Sayeed murder case, who has been arrested in India, through Interpol as soon as possible. He added that there is a system for sending such requests through the proper channels between the BGB and BSF, and that this arrangement could also be used.

The home adviser said that while mob violence has not been completely eradicated, it has decreased.