Gazipur police commissioner to be served show cause notice: Adviser
Home adviser Lieutenant General (retired) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) commissioner Md Nazmul Karim Khan would be served a show cause notice for blocking the roads while commuting to his workplace.
The home adviser made these remarks at a press conference held at the home ministry after a meeting of the core committee on law and order on Monday.
At the press conference, a reward was announced for the recovery of weapons and ammunition looted during the student-people's uprising.
In response to a question regarding the GMP commissioner blocking roads to commute to his workplace the home adviser said the matter had come to their attention and that the police commissioner would be asked for an explanation.
The home adviser said that they had discussed the matter of the GMP commissioner and that a decision had been made regarding him. He will be served with a show-cause notice and will be asked for an explanation as to why he blocks the road to get to his workplace.
A report was published in Prothom Alo with the headline, 'Commissioner stays in Dhaka, roads closed for entry into Gazipur’, on Sunday. Another report was published online on Prothom Alo the day before, with the headline, 'Mugging-looting with stolen arms, no trace of 1363’, on Saturday.
Announcing rewards for the recovery of looted weapons and ammunition, the home adviser said that Tk 50,000 would be given for a pistol or a shotgun, Tk 100,000 for a Chinese rifle, Tk 150,000 for an SMG, Tk 500,000 for an LMG, and Tk 500 would be given for each bullet.
The home adviser also stated that anyone who provides information about the looted weapons will have their name and identity kept secret.
He added that efforts would be made to recover as many of the looted weapons as possible before the election.
Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said that a lot of recruitment is taking place now and called for any information on recruitment corruption to be reported.
The home adviser stated that all measures have been taken to stop recruitment corruption and that there have been no reports of such corruption in the last year.
Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said that since he took office, he has gained new friends and relatives. He urged people to report anyone who extorted money by claiming to be his friend or relative.
He requested that the media publish news if any adviser engages in corruption but also asked them not to publish incorrect information.
The home adviser said that efforts would be made to bring back the police officer accused in the Abu Sayeed murder case, who has been arrested in India, through Interpol as soon as possible. He added that there is a system for sending such requests through the proper channels between the BGB and BSF, and that this arrangement could also be used.
The home adviser said that while mob violence has not been completely eradicated, it has decreased.
Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said that a fair election depends on the people and political parties. He added that if they become election-oriented, many problems will be reduced, and that the people have already become election-oriented.
He concluded that the chief adviser has said the nation's hope is for a peaceful election in a festive atmosphere, and every effort will be made to fulfil that hope.