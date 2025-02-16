Nahid to be convener of new party, member secretary still undecided
A new political party is set to be launched under a joint initiative of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee. Its name is likely to be determined within the current week, while the formal launching is expected to be announced by the end of the current month.
Adviser Nahid Islam is going to resign from the interim government and take the charge of convener in the new party. It is yet to be decided who will be the party's member secretary.
However, Nagorik Committee convener Nasiruddin Patwary, member secretary Akhter Hossain, and chief organiser Sarjis Alam are being considered for the second highest position in the party.
On condition of anonymity, two senior leaders of the Nagorik Committee told Prothom Alo that Nahid Islam is all set to step down from the position of adviser and assume leadership of the new party in the current or next week. Two other student advisers – Asif Mahmud and Mahfuj Alam – will continue their role in the interim government for now, instead of joining the party.
The name and other key decisions are expected to be finalised by the third week of the current month, and the party will begin its official journey with a convener committee shortly before or after 25 February.
While talking to Prothom Alo on Friday, Nasiruddin Patwary said the official announcement of the new political party is expected between 15 and 28 February. Akhter Hossain also came up with a similar remark, saying that the official announcement is likely by the end of February.
According to multiple sources, there is a competition for the second-highest position in the new party, while different factions are seeking to position their preferred leaders in the key roles other than the top-two.
Particularly, former leaders of the Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir within the Nagorik Committee are fighting for the key positions, and the same applies to the centrist and left-leaning leaders.
Ariful Islam Adib, joint convener of the Nagorik Committee, told Prothom Alo that Nahid Islam is the undisputed choice for the top position, while Akhter Hossain, Nasiruddin Patwary and Sarjis Alam are being discussed for the second position.
Public opinion survey
The SAD and the Nagorik Committee have initiated a public opinion survey to learn about the public aspirations over their new political party. Starting on 5 February, the initiative – titled as 'Bangladesh in your eyes' – is being conducted online and in-person across different districts.
As part of the survey, the participants are being asked five questions – 1. What three changes would improve the country? 2. What problems in your life should the new party address? 3. What do you expect from the new party? 4. What should the party’s name be? 5. What should be the party’s symbol?
Nearly 200,000 people have so far participated in the survey. Among the suggested party names are some common keywords, including democracy, citizen, justice, and anti-discrimination. It indicates that the majority wish to see these keywords in the new political party.
Samanta Sharmin, spokesperson of the Nagorik Committee, said the name will be chosen based on public input, and the official launch is expected within February.
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has welcomed the youth initiative to form a political party. At the same time, its acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, said in a virtual speech on 25 January that it will frustrate the people if anyone receives state or administrative assistance to form a political party.
He appreciated the young generation’s participation in politics, but cautioned about maintaining transparency throughout the process, instead of adopting objectionable methods.
Later, in a four-page statement submitted to the chief adviser on 11 February, the BNP mentioned, “A sense of skepticism developed among the public that some advisers are involved in the formation of a political party while remaining in power. Various symptoms of using the administrative machinery in the process are being evident. It is not comfortable for the country as well as for democracy. We would welcome the launching of any party through a proper democratic political process in accordance with the aspirations of the people.”
When asked about the BNP’s concerns, Ariful Islam Adib clarified that there will be no room for conflict of interest as any advisers joining the new party would first resign from the interim government.
A new student organisation
Leaders of the SAD and the Nagorik Committee revealed that they are also planning for a student organisation, in addition to the new political party. It will have a different name, other than Students Against Discrimination.
An executive committee member of the SAD told Prothom Alo that their platform will continue to operate under the same banner since it is a platform of uprising. The Nagorik Committee will also follow the same method. Some leaders of the SAD and the Nagorik Committee will join the new political party, while some students will join the new student organisation.
However, the student organistaion is still at the level of planning, according to multiple sources of the Nagorik Committee.