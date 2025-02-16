Nahid to be convener of new party, member secretary still undecided

A new political party is set to be launched under a joint initiative of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee. Its name is likely to be determined within the current week, while the formal launching is expected to be announced by the end of the current month.

Adviser Nahid Islam is going to resign from the interim government and take the charge of convener in the new party. It is yet to be decided who will be the party's member secretary.

However, Nagorik Committee convener Nasiruddin Patwary, member secretary Akhter Hossain, and chief organiser Sarjis Alam are being considered for the second highest position in the party.