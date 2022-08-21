Momen served legal notice to resign within 48 hrs

It states that the person submitting the notice (Ershad Hossain) came to know through the media on the afternoon of 19 August that the foreign minister had urged the Indian government to keep the current prime minister in power by any means.

The notice further stated that during a Janmashtami programme at the JM Sen Hall in Chattogram, AK Abdul Momen said, ““I went to India and said that Sheikh Hasina has to be kept in power.” By saying this Abdul Momen has breached the oath he took. Apart from the violation of the constitution, his statement is an attack on the sovereignty of the country.

At the Janmashtami programme in Chattogram on Thursday foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said he went to India and requested them to do “whatever it needs” to keep the current government in power.