‘Government or party not responsible for anyone’s comments abroad’

Minister for information and broadcasting Hasan Mahmud, referring to the comments made by foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, has said that the government or the party is not responsible if anyone goes abroad, makes certain comments.

The information minister was speaking at a press briefing on current issues at the secretariat today, Sunday.

Hasan Mahmud said, their (Awami League’s) strength was the people. They believe in the power of the people. And, he added, the actual words of the foreign minister had been distorted.