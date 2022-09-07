Govt extends tenure of four quick rental power plants

According to the meeting source, the power generation capacity of Keraniganj PowerPac Limited in Dhaka and Acorn Infrastructure Services in Chattogram is 100 megawatts each while the capacity of remaining two – Northern Power Solution in Rajshahi and Sinha Power Generation Limited in Chapainawabganj – 50 megawatts each.
The government passed a special act in 2010 to run quick rental power plants in a bid to meet the urgent shortage of power. Another fresh act was passed in the parliament in September 2021 to extend the tenure of these power plants for five more years.
Neither the agriculture minister, nor the cabinet division's additional secretary did clarify to the newsmen why they have extended the tenure of the power plants – a time when the diesel-based power plant is being discouraged.