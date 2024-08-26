Prothom Alo correspondent brutally kicked with boots, beaten with belt
Prothom Alo's Dhaka University correspondent Asif Howlader was brutally assaulted by Ansar members at the secretariat area at around 9:30pm on Sunday.
Ansar members, who laid siege to the secretariat throughout the day demanding the nationalisation of their jobs, clashed with students associated with the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.
At least 40 students, including Hasnat Abdullah, one of the movement’s key coordinators, were injured in the clashes between two groups in front of the secretariat.
Several Ansar members were also injured during the clashes.
At the time of the clashes, Asif was present in the secretariat area, performing his professional duties.
Despite identifying himself as a journalist, a group of agitated Ansar members assaulted him. Asif underwent treatment at a hospital on Monday night. He is currently resting on physician's advice. He recounted the entire incident to Prothom Alo today, Monday afternoon.
Earlier on Sunday night, around 8:30 PM, Hasnat Abdullah posted on Facebook that Ansar members had confined them inside the secretariat. He urged everyone to gather at the Raju Sculpture on the Dhaka University campus.
Within 15 to 20 minutes of Hasnat’s call, thousands of students from various dormitories of Dhaka University gathered at the Raju Sculpture area. Armed with sticks, the students organised themselves to rescue their trapped advisors and peers.
At 9:05 PM, the students began marching from the TSC area towards the secretariat. Asif followed the student procession closely.
The Ansar members laid seige to the secretariat demanding nationalisation of their jobs and they were remained in position there.
When the students came marching in a procession, Ansar members were on alert in front of the secretariat. Ansar members were stretched from the Shikkha Bhaban (Education Building) towards Zero point.
The students’ procession was passing the Education Building via Doel Chattar towards the secretariat.
Angry students beat up some Ansar members in front of the Rail Bhaban and Food Bhaban. At that time, other students pacified them. Later, the procession of the students were advancing towards the secretariat.
Asif took position in front of the old Power Building near the secretariat.
He noticed the Ansar members were preparing to chase the students. A group of Ansar members were barricading the road, intending to intercept the students who had entered the area in front of the secretariat.
As Asif pulled out his smartphone to capture footage of the unfolding events, a group of Ansar members began chasing him.
Despite repeatedly identifying himself as a journalist, the Ansar members ignored his pleas and started beating him with fists, slaps, and kicks. At least 10 to 15 Ansar members attacked him together.
Asif collapsed onto the road from the relentless beating. The Ansar members, wearing boots, continued to kick him. Some even removed their belts and used them to lash him until they grew tired and stopped.
As the Ansar members were leaving, they took Asif’s smartphone. When Asif requested the return of his phone, one of the Ansar members responded by slapping him hard.
After the Ansar members let him go, Asif managed to move forward with difficulty. Some students helped him onto a rickshaw, and one of them accompanied him to the guest room of Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall, where they poured water over his head.
Upon receiving the news, fellow journalists rushed to the scene and took Asif to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he received first aid. Due to the heavy patient load at Dhaka Medical, Asif was later transferred to the private LabAid Hospital in the capital, where he underwent further medical examination and treatment. Afterward, he was discharged and went to stay at the residence of an acquaintance.
Late last night, two interim government advisors, Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, visited the residence where Asif was staying to see his condition.
Both are coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.
At 12:30 PM today, Monday, Asif told Prothom Alo, “Even after identifying myself as a journalist, the Ansar members, in a fit of rage, mercilessly beat me. My head and various parts of my body have been injured and I am bruised all over. The pain in my muscles is excruciating. The doctor said I am out of danger, but I’ve been advised to consult an orthopaedic specialist later. For now, the physician has recommended that I rest.”