Prothom Alo correspondent brutally kicked with boots, beaten with belt

Prothom Alo's Dhaka University correspondent Asif Howlader was brutally assaulted by Ansar members at the secretariat area at around 9:30pm on Sunday.

Ansar members, who laid siege to the secretariat throughout the day demanding the nationalisation of their jobs, clashed with students associated with the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

At least 40 students, including Hasnat Abdullah, one of the movement’s key coordinators, were injured in the clashes between two groups in front of the secretariat.

Several Ansar members were also injured during the clashes.

At the time of the clashes, Asif was present in the secretariat area, performing his professional duties.

Despite identifying himself as a journalist, a group of agitated Ansar members assaulted him. Asif underwent treatment at a hospital on Monday night. He is currently resting on physician's advice. He recounted the entire incident to Prothom Alo today, Monday afternoon.