Bangladesh seeks EU’s strong role for early repatriation of Rohingyas

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen met High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission (HR/VP) Josep Borrell Fontelles on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Thursday.

During the meeting, he raised the Rohingya repatriation issue which has never seen any light for the past five years.

Momen strongly sought the EU’s support in putting pressure on Myanmar to take back their nationals, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.