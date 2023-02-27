Argentina reopens its embassy in Dhaka after 45 years

While reopening the embassy, the Argentine foreign minister said it will not only strengthen diplomatic relations between the two countries but it will also enhance friendly relations between the citizens of the two nations.
"This should be a stepping stone to build better relations between the two countries," said Santiago Cafiero, acknowledging the enormous love and respect shown by the people of Bangladesh for his country and footballers.
He said the people of Bangladesh never forgot Argentina but continue to raise Argentine flags showing love for Argentina and their people.
"That's why we humbly came here," said the Argentine foreign minister, noting that this reopening of the Embassy will create a new channel to continue the relations towards a better future.
"It's a momentous and joyous moment. The reopening of the Argentine mission in Bangladesh is not just a diplomatic gesture, but it is an emotional one as well," said Shahriar Alam, adding that it is a reflection of the strong bond of friendship that exists between the two nations and peoples.
"Bangladesh is keen to expand its relations with Argentina, the leading economy in South America, in all possible areas of collaboration in depth and dimension," he said.
The state minister said Bangladesh and Argentina share a special bond that goes beyond politics and diplomacy.
"People of these two friendly nations are bonded by hearts despite the geographical distance. The reopening of the Argentine mission in Bangladesh provides a platform for us to deepen this relationship further," he said.
"While we idolised 'the greatest ever' Diego Maradona, our new generation has another hero -Lionel Messi. What never changed is our love for the great football of Argentina. I wish the bond we have through football will be felt in other sectors as well," said the state minister.
The Argentine embassy in Dhaka was closed in 1978 by the military junta that ruled the Latin American country at the time. Diplomatic operations, such as visas in order to travel, have since been handled by the embassy in neighbouring India.