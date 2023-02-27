Argentina reopens its embassy in Dhaka after 45 years

While reopening the embassy, the Argentine foreign minister said it will not only strengthen diplomatic relations between the two countries but it will also enhance friendly relations between the citizens of the two nations.

"This should be a stepping stone to build better relations between the two countries," said Santiago Cafiero, acknowledging the enormous love and respect shown by the people of Bangladesh for his country and footballers.

He said the people of Bangladesh never forgot Argentina but continue to raise Argentine flags showing love for Argentina and their people.