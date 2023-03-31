Journalist Samsuzzaman sent to Kashimpur jail

Around 30 hours of his being picked up from his Savar residence, Samsuzzaman was produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka at 10:30 Thursday morning.

Ramna police station police appealed to the court for him to be detained in prison. Meanwhile, Samsuzzaman's lawyers appealed for bail. The hearing of the appeal began at around 2:00 in the afternoon.

Samsuzzaman was brought from lock-up and placed in the dock. At the end of the hearing, the CMM court's additional chief metropolitan magistrate Tofazzel Hossain, rejected the bail appeal and ordered him to be sent to jail. At 3:30 in the afternoon he was taken by prison van to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.

At 4:00 am in the early hours of Wednesday, persons claiming to be CID men, picked Samsuzzaman up from his house in Savar, after which there had been no trace of him. Around 1 hour 45 minutes before he was picked up, the first case was lodged against him under the Digital Security Act at the Tejgaon police station.