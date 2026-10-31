28 prominent citizens: Jamaat, which opposed independence, cannot decide who is a freedom fighter

“Naturally, the question arises: only the state has the authority to determine whether someone officially recognised as a freedom fighter is indeed one. The state may verify this if it ever considers such a step necessary. A party that opposed independence cannot decide, at any level, who is a freedom fighter and who is not,” added the statement.

The statement said that the party had not only opposed independence and the Liberation War in 1971, but that documentary evidence had established allegations of war crimes, including the killing of intellectuals, against many of its leaders. To this day, they have neither acknowledged responsibility for those crimes nor offered even a minimal public apology for opposing the Liberation War.

The signatories believe that what was done to Manik Pashari amounted to a criminal offence. They said, “Obstructing a person’s funeral prayers and burial because of their political views or past role is in no way acceptable. Giving the dead a proper and dignified burial is a religious obligation and a fundamental teaching of Islam and all other religions.”