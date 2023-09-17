4.2 magnitude earthquake jolts country, epicentre in Tangali

Robayet Kabir told Prothom Alo it is yet to locate the area of the epicentre.

As on Sunday, earthquake was felt in the country for the third time in September, BMD’s assistant meteorologist Farzana Sultana said.

Earthquake jolted Shyliet region on 11 September and the epicentre was in India-Myanmar border. Tremor was also felt on 9 September and its epicentre was in Cachar area in the Indian state of Assam, she added.