4.2 magnitude earthquake jolts country, epicentre in Tangali

An earthquake of 4.2 magnitudes on the Richter Scale was felt in parts of the country on Sunday.
The quake jolted the country at 12:49 pm and its epicentre was in Tangail district, 59 km northwest, Bangladesh Meteorological Department’s Seismic Centre research officer Robayet Kabir said.
Robayet Kabir told Prothom Alo it is yet to locate the area of the epicentre.
As on Sunday, earthquake was felt in the country for the third time in September, BMD’s assistant meteorologist Farzana Sultana said.
Earthquake jolted Shyliet region on 11 September and the epicentre was in India-Myanmar border. Tremor was also felt on 9 September and its epicentre was in Cachar area in the Indian state of Assam, she added.
Farzana Sultana said earthquake was felt in the country twice in August. Quack was felt on 29 August and the epicentre was in Sylhet while another earthquake jolted the country on 14 August and the epicentre was Kanaighat area in Bangladesh-India border, she added