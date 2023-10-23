Home ministry clarifies minister's meeting with US ambassador

US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas paid a courtesy call upon home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal yesterday, Sunday. The home minister later told journalists that during the meeting the ambassador has wanted to know if the roads would be closed on 28 October, the day of BNP's programme, or if any other measures would be taken. The home minister also spoke to the media about the other issues they had discussed, as well as Peter Haas' questions and his answers.

However, the US embassy on Sunday informed the media that there had been no discussions with the home minister on whether the streets would be kept closed on 28 October. Ambassador Peter Haas has stressed on the importance of peaceful rallies and being able to join political programmes freely.