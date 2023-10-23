US Ambassador didn't talk about any road closure on 28 Oct with home minister: Embassy

Later, the SMS sent by the spokesperson of the US Embassy said, “In the Embassy meeting with the Home Minister today, October 22, the subject of road closures in Dhaka on 28 October was not discussed. Ambassador Haas expressed the importance of peaceful demonstration and interference-free participation in the political process."

BNP has announced a grand rally in Dhaka on 28 October as part of their one-point demand to topple the government. The party is taking massive preparation for the success of the programme.

On the other hand, ruling Awami League is giving ‘maximum’ priority to tackle face this grand rally of BNP. Many policymakers of the party are envisaging this gathering of BNP as its ‘last attempt’ at the final stage of the government’s tenure. So, the ruling party is looking forward to exerting pressure in order to shrink the gathering or even prevent it from taking place altogether.