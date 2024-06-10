Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, and Priyanka meet PM Hasina after Modi's oath

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday met with Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi along with Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after attending PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Sunday in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In a post on X, Congress also shared a video of the meet and said, "CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji, former Congress President Shri Rahul Gandhi, and Congress General Secretary Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ji greeted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed ji and met other delegates in New Delhi today."

During the meeting, they discussed a wide range of topics to further strengthen the natural bond that India and Bangladesh share, based on trust, cooperation, and a commitment to mutual growth.