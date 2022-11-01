Remittance falls by 7.8pc in October

The inward remittance inflow to Bangladesh decreased by 7.4 percent in October to USD $1.52 billion compared to the same month of last year.

But the remittance inflow increased by 2.03 percent in the first 4 months of the current fiscal year compared to the last FY 21.

According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, Bangladesh received inward remittance of $7.19 billion in July-October of FY 23 while the figure was $7.05 billion in the same time of FY 22. It shows remittance grew up by 2.03 percent in this time, despite the drastic fall in remittance inflow in September and October this year.