President, PM mourn death of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi
President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have expressed deep shock and sorrow at the deaths of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and members of the entourage in a helicopter crash.
In a condolence message to Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber Monday, the president said, “President Raisi’s visionary approach as well as courage and dignity in dealing with difficult issues stand as a model and inspiration for all of us. Iran has lost a wise and erudite leader whose empathy with the people made him outstanding.”
The president prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family members and the brotherly people of Iran.
In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, “I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the sad demise of President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and members of the entourage in the tragic accident of the helicopter carrying them.”
She conveyed her condolence in a letter wrote to First Vice President of Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Mokhber.
The prime minister further said, “In this hour of grief, on behalf of the Government of Bangladesh and on my own behalf, I convey our deepest condolences to the Government and the brotherly people of Iran.”
Sheikh Hasina mentioned that President Seyyed Raisi was a wise and selfless leader who served his country with deep commitment and worked for the well-being of the People of Iran.
“He was a great leader of international stature and his exemplary leadership and accomplishments will remain as a lasting legacy for us,” she added.
The prime minister offered her prayers for seeking divine blessing for the departed souls and for bestowing courage and fortitude on the bereaved family members and brotherly people of Iran to overcome the irreparable loss.