President, PM mourn death of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have expressed deep shock and sorrow at the deaths of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and members of the entourage in a helicopter crash.

In a condolence message to Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber Monday, the president said, “President Raisi’s visionary approach as well as courage and dignity in dealing with difficult issues stand as a model and inspiration for all of us. Iran has lost a wise and erudite leader whose empathy with the people made him outstanding.”