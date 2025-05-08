Chief Adviser thanks UAE for relaxation of visa regime

“We appreciate the enhanced dialogue that our two governments have been arranging in recent times. We wish to assure and collaborate in all areas from investment to visas,” Al Nahayan said.

Appreciating the gesture, Chief Adviser Professor Yunus said, “We welcome the engagement and support, we also welcome investment in a range of industries.”

Mentioning the relaxation of visa regime, the Chief Adviser said, “Thank you for opening the door. A few steps still need to be taken, we hope that we will remain engaged and resolve those issues.”

The UAE recently started issuing 30 to 50 visit visas on a daily basis.