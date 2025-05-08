Chief Adviser thanks UAE for relaxation of visa regime
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus Wednesday thanked the United Arab Emirates for making significant progress towards resuming visas for Bangladeshi nationals and welcomed investment proposals from the country in various sectors.
Prof Yunus conveyed his gratitude to Sheikh Nahayan Bin Mobarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence of the UAE, who led a high-level delegation in a meeting with the Chief Adviser at the State Guest House Jamuna here, Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told BSS.
The UAE delegates, led by Al Nahayan, also a former minister for higher education, arrived in Dhaka at 2:45 pm on a short visit when they were received by Chief Adviser’s Special Envoy Lutfey Siddiqi at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
Ahmed Bin Ali Al Sayegh, minister of state, ministry of foreign affairs, UAE, Mohammed Abdul Rahman Al Hawi, under secretary of the ministry of investment, were part of the delegation.
“I am here under the instruction of our President to express solidarity and underline our friendship with Bangladesh,” Al Nahayan told the Chief Adviser.
“We appreciate the enhanced dialogue that our two governments have been arranging in recent times. We wish to assure and collaborate in all areas from investment to visas,” Al Nahayan said.
Appreciating the gesture, Chief Adviser Professor Yunus said, “We welcome the engagement and support, we also welcome investment in a range of industries.”
Mentioning the relaxation of visa regime, the Chief Adviser said, “Thank you for opening the door. A few steps still need to be taken, we hope that we will remain engaged and resolve those issues.”
The UAE recently started issuing 30 to 50 visit visas on a daily basis.
Bulk visas for business delegations have also been expedited in recent weeks. In addition, the online system for skilled employment visas has been re-activated by the Ministry of Human Resources.
Visas for marketing managers, hotel staff, and so on have been issued via this route in recent weeks.
Furthermore, 500 visas for security guards have just been issued with another 1,000 approved in the immediate pipeline.
UAE Ambassador in Dhaka Abdullah Ali Al Hmodi and Bangladesh Ambassador to UAE Tareq Ahmed were also present at the meeting.
The UAE delegates left Bangladesh after the meeting.