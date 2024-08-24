'I thought we wouldn't survive'

Saleha Begum, over 70 years of age, and her daughter-in-law Aleya Begum (45) were trapped by water for three days. They had somehow managed to clamber on to the roof of a neighbour's brick house and took shelter there. There was no food and they survived simply on water. Finally yesterday, Friday, at around 10:30 in the morning they were rescued by local people.

Saleha Begum and Aleya Begum are residents of Nijkunjara in No. 10 Ghopal union of Chhagalnaiya upazila in Feni. After they were rescued, this correspondent spoke to them at the Samity Bazar area of the union. Drenched in water, they were huddled by the side of a road. Members of the fire service and civil defence had given them biscuits and water.