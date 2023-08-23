IPS to get priority in Bangladesh-US dialogue

The United States wants to establish a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and secure Indo-Pacific region to reduce China’s influence. To achieve the goal, the US expects an active role from partners like Bangladesh in the Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS). According to diplomatic sources, what will be the role of Bangladesh in this matter will be important in the security dialogue between the two countries in Dhaka.

The 10th defence dialogue between Bangladesh and the US is set to begin on Wednesday. The US delegation headed by Brigadier General Thomas J. James, Director of Strategic Planning and Policy of the US Indo-Pacific Command arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday afternoon to join the two-day dialogue. Brigadier general Husain Muhammad Masihur Rahman, Director General at the Bangladesh Armed Forces Division (AFD) will lead the Bangladeshi side in the meeting.