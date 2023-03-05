IPS: Bangladesh to take no sides, focus on economy

The foreign ministry has finalised a position paper on Bangladesh’s stance over the Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS), emphasising the precondition of security for economic prosperity. It also clarified the issue of not leaning towards any side in the geopolitical competition between China and the United States centering the region.

The draft position paper – namely Indo-Pacific Outlook – prioritised the geographical importance of the region and took into account the issues of other nations and alliances, according to foreign ministry officials. It noted that Bangladesh would work to safeguard peace and stability in the region and remain ready to cooperate in protecting maritime security.

Sources said the outlook might be released next month, after final approval of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.