Bangladesh ambassador to Russia summoned: Geopolitics card played

There was no recent precedent of Russia’s foreign ministry summoning an ambassador of Bangladesh to the country. That’s why many people were astounded when Russian news agency TASS on Tuesday carried a report that said Dhaka’s ambassador to Moscow, Kamrul Ahsan, was summoned.

The ambassador was summoned as Russian ship, Ursa Major, was not allowed to dock at Bangladeshi ports. Bangladesh forbade the ship, which was carrying materials for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, to dock as it is under the sanctions by the US. The ship was set to dock at Mongla port on 24 December last year.

Russia’s deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko summoned Bangladesh ambassador to Russia, Kamrul Ahsan, at his office on Tuesday afternoon (Moscow time). Without mincing words, Rudenko informed Kamrul Ahsan about the Russian government’s discontents.