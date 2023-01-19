Russian vessel carrying cargo for Rooppur returns without unloading

The Russian vessel under US sanction named 'URSA MAJOR' has returned from India without unloading the products for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

The ship waited for around two weeks to unload the cargo in India. However, it failed to get permission from New Delhi to unload the products. Under such circumstances, the vessel left the Indian maritime boundary on 16 January.

On that very same day, Russia informed Bangladesh that the goods for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will be sent on a different vessel instead of the ‘URSA MAJOR’ from next time. A senior official of the foreign ministry disclosed this information to Prothom Alo on Thursday morning.