Artemia opens new doors to aquaculture in Bangladesh

Speakers at a workshop in Dhaka organised by WorldFish, spoke on ensuring the domestically produced Artemia in the country to sustain the development of shrimp, crab and fish industry in Bangladesh, said a press release.

The ‘Final Workshop and Fair’ of European Union-funded Artemia4Bangladesh Project was held at the Bangabandhu International Convention Centre, Dhaka on 11 June. Chaired by Syed Md. Alamgir, Director General, Department of Fisheries (DoF), the event was joined by representatives from government departments, research organisations, universities, NGOs and the private sectors. Md. Abdur Rahman, Minister, Fisheries and Livestock, was the chief guest. Sayeed Mahmood Belal Haider, Secretary, MoFL and Charles Whiteley, ambassador and head of European Union Delegation, attended as special guests.