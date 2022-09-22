Court starts recording deposition against PK Halder, 14 others

The court has started recording depositions against the former managing director (MD) of Global Islami Bank PK Halder and 14 others in a case filed over money laundering and amassing wealth beyond the undisclosed sources.

The plaintiff of the lawsuit, Mamunur Rashid, deputy director of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), gave his deposition on Thursday.

Dhaka special judge court-10 judge Mohammad Nazrul Islam set 13 October for next hearing.