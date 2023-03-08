Loss due to women’s exclusion from digital world could grow to $1.5 trillion by 2025: UN Chief

United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres has said investing in women uplifts all people, communities and countries.

“Let us work together – across governments, the private sector and civil society – to build a more inclusive, just and prosperous world for women, girls, men and boys everywhere,” he said.

The UN chief made the call in a message marking International Women’s Day on Wednesday.

Women’s exclusion from the digital world has shaved an estimated $1 trillion from the GDP of low- and middle-income countries in the last decade — a loss that could grow to $1.5 trillion by 2025 without action, he said.