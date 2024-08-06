Sheikh Hasina wanted to remain in power by force till the very last moment

At one point Sheikh Hasina said, indicating the IGP, they (the police) are doing well. The IGP then said, the situation has reached a point where even the police will no longer be able to hold on to such a stern stance.

The top officials tried to explain to her that it will no longer be possible for the situation to be controlled by force. But Sheikh Hasina was unwilling to accept that. The officials then spoke to Sheikh Rehana in a separate room. They explained the situation to her and asked her to convince Sheikh Hasina. Sheikh Rehana then talked to Sheikh Hasina, but she was determined to hold on to power. Then at one point, one of the top officers called Sajeeb Wazed Joy, who was abroad. Joy then spoke over phone to his mother. After that Sheikh Hasina agreed to resign. She then wanted to record a speech addressed to the nation.