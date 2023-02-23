Bangladesh’s Golam Sarwar likely to become next SAARC secretary

The foreign ministry has decided to appoint Bangladesh high commissioner in Malaysia Golam Sarwar as the next secretary general of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

The candidate nominated by Bangladesh would be declared officially after final approval from prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Diplomatic sources informed Prothom Alo about this on Thursday.

Sources said the ministry took the decision to appoint Golam Sarwar while many former and current diplomats showed their interest in the post.