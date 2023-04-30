Kamal for taking legal action against misuse of modern technology

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Saturday said that legal action will be taken against misuse of modern technologies.
“Modern technologies cannot be misused in any way. Those, who misuse the technologies, must face the consequences,” he said at a view exchange meeting with local public representatives and local political leaders of Awami League (AL) at Chandina Upazila Poura Modern Community Centre in Cumilla.
Urging the journalists not to publish any fake, fabricated or false report, the minister said, “Do whatever your consciences allow you to do. Otherwise, your dreams, my dreams, all will be lost in the dark.”
Speaking about the upcoming parliament election, Kamal said, “We don’t believe in any conspiracy or in muscle or gun power. We believe in the power of people. The people are with us”.
It does not matter who says what, he said, adding that Sheikh Hasina will become the prime minister again with the people’s verdict through elections.
Lawmaker professor Pran Gopal Datta presided over the meeting while AL Cumilla North District unit president Md Ruhul Amin and Chandina Upazila Parishad Chairman freedom fighter Tapan Kumar Baxi spoke, among others.
Cumilla deputy commissioner Mohammad Shamim Alam, superintendent of police Abdul Mannan, AL Cumilla North District unit general secretary Roshan Ali and former municipality mayor Mafizul Islam were present at the meeting, among others.