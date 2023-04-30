Kamal for taking legal action against misuse of modern technology

Urging the journalists not to publish any fake, fabricated or false report, the minister said, “Do whatever your consciences allow you to do. Otherwise, your dreams, my dreams, all will be lost in the dark.”

Speaking about the upcoming parliament election, Kamal said, “We don’t believe in any conspiracy or in muscle or gun power. We believe in the power of people. The people are with us”.

It does not matter who says what, he said, adding that Sheikh Hasina will become the prime minister again with the people’s verdict through elections.