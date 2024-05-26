Cyclone Remal: 8-12 feet storm surge likely in 16 coastal districts 

Sixteen coastal districts, along with their offshore islands and chars, are likely to get inundated in wind-driven surges of 8 to 12 feet beyond the astronomical tide as severe cyclonic storm Remal has advanced further northward over the Northwest Bay.

The districts are Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Pirojpur, Jhalakathi, Barguna, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Cumilla, Chattogram, and Cox’s Bazar, says a special bulletin of the meteorological department.