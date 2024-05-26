Bangladesh

Cyclone Remal: 8-12 feet storm surge likely in 16 coastal districts 

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The Bay of Bengal turned tumultuous under the influence of severe cyclonic storm Remal. The photo was taken from the Kuakata sea beach in Patuakhali on 26 May 2024.Saaiyan

Sixteen coastal districts, along with their offshore islands and chars, are likely to get inundated in wind-driven surges of 8 to 12 feet beyond the astronomical tide as severe cyclonic storm Remal has advanced further northward over the Northwest Bay.

The districts are Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Pirojpur, Jhalakathi, Barguna, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Cumilla, Chattogram, and Cox’s Bazar, says a special bulletin of the meteorological department. 

There might be landslides in hill areas of Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, and Khagrachhari.

At 9:00 am, the cyclone center was located approximately 380 kilometers southwest of Chattogram port, 340 kilometers south of Mongla port, and 265 kilometers south of Payra port. 

The bulletin noted that the severe cyclonic storm is likely to move in a northerly direction, potentially crossing Sagar Island in West Bengal, near Mongla, by evening or midnight. 

The maximum sustained wind speed at the cyclone centre is about 90 kilometers per hour, with gusts reaching up to 120 kilometers per hour. The sea remains tumultuous near the cyclone center. 

The maritime ports of Payra and Mongla have been instructed to keep great danger signal-10 raised, while Cox’s Bazar and Chattogram ports maintain great danger signal-9. 

Nine coastal districts -- Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Pirojpur, Jhalakhati, Barguna, Barishal, Bhola, and Patuakhali -- will remain under great danger signal-10.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions. Besides, there might be landslides in the hill areas of Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, and Khagrachhari.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.

