Allotment of Golap's bungalow at ministers' quarter cancelled

The government has cancelled the allotment of Awami League’s central publicity and publications secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap's bungalow in the Minto Road area of the capital, popularly known as the ‘minister’s quarter.

Although he was not a minister, he would live there.

The government agency housing department under the housing and public works ministry cancelled the allotment and issued a gazette notification in this regard on 15 February. That day Abdus Sobhan was informed in a letter.

The bungalow has been alloted to state minister for expatriates' welfare and overseas employment Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury.

On 16 February, Abdus Sobhan started shifting his belongings and furniture from the bungalow.

Prothom Alo published a report titled 'Golap resides in ministers’ quarter' on 1 February.

Abdus Sobhan Golap didn't hold any government post. However, he would live in the government bungalow, which is usually allocated to ministers or secretaries.