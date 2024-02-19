Allotment of Golap's bungalow at ministers' quarter cancelled
The government has cancelled the allotment of Awami League’s central publicity and publications secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap's bungalow in the Minto Road area of the capital, popularly known as the ‘minister’s quarter.
Although he was not a minister, he would live there.
The government agency housing department under the housing and public works ministry cancelled the allotment and issued a gazette notification in this regard on 15 February. That day Abdus Sobhan was informed in a letter.
The bungalow has been alloted to state minister for expatriates' welfare and overseas employment Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury.
On 16 February, Abdus Sobhan started shifting his belongings and furniture from the bungalow.
Prothom Alo published a report titled 'Golap resides in ministers’ quarter' on 1 February.
Abdus Sobhan Golap didn't hold any government post. However, he would live in the government bungalow, which is usually allocated to ministers or secretaries.
Ministry sources said following the report, housing and public works minister RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury gave an order to take action.
Usually ministers are eager to get the allocation for the government bungalows in the Minto Road area. The duplex bungalows include gardens, trees and open spaces. Besides, the area is highly secured with wide roads.
According to the documents, Abdus Sobhan was appointed the special assistant to the prime minister after the Awami League formed the government back in 2009.
In an order of the public administration ministry on 6 April 2009, it was said that Abdus Sobhan has been appointed the special assistant to the prime minister on a contractual basis.
He will enjoy the facilities and salary allowances of a secretary as the special assistant to the prime minister.
He was allotted house no. 42 at Minto Road in 2016. Since then he had been residing there.
However, he is no more special assistant since 2018.
Abdus Sobhan was elected a Member of Parliament (MP) from Madaripur-3 (Kalkini, Dasar and a section of Madaripur Sadar) constituency getting the nomination of the Awami League for the first time in 2018.