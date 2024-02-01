Golap still resides in ministers’ quarter

An initiative was taken to construct three multi-storied buildings demolishing the house where Abdus Sobhan was staying in 2016. That time he was allotted house no. 42 at Minto Road. Since then he has been residing there.

Abdus Sobhan was elected a Member of Parliament (MP) from Madaripur-3 (Kalkini, Dasar and a section of Madaripur Sadar) constituency getting the nomination of the Awami League for the first time in 2018.

Wishing not to be named, several AL leaders confirmed to Prothom Alo that Abdus Sobhan was not reappointed as the special assistant to the prime minister when the party formed the government again in 2019.

Following the 12th parliamentary elections, five people were appointed as the special assistant to the prime minister on 28 January. They are Nilufer Ahmed, Ferdous Ahmed Khan and Shaheed Hossain (equivalent to a secretary) while Bilpab Barua and Mashiur Rahman alias Humayun (equivalent to a deputy secretary). Abdus Sobhan is not in the list.

A visit to the PMO website on Wednesday night also substantiated that the name of Abdus Sobhan was not in the list of the PM’s special assistants.

No letter regarding his appointment as the PM’s special assistant, except that of the 2018 one, was also found at the concerned government departments of the government. Neither there could be found any government circular against Abdus Sobhan’s claim as an honorary special assistant of the PM.