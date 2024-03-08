Ambiguity over women’s share in budget

Bangladesh spends around one-third of its national budget on the development of women, yet their economic progress remains sluggish.

An analysis on the previous budgets revealed that thousands of billions of takas have been spent on women's development over the last 12 years. In the fiscal year 2023-24, the government has earmarked over Tk 2.5 trillion as the gender budget to spend on women's development under the current budget.

However, there is a question regarding whether the entire allocation is indeed being spent for its intended purpose. Economists believe that there is ambiguity over the allocations.