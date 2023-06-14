One divorce in every 40 minutes in Dhaka

The number of broken families is on the rise in the country. The number of divorces is the highest in Dhaka. Last year, a divorce was registered every 40 minutes on average in Dhaka. The number is rising outside Dhaka as well.

Women are applying more for divorce. The cases of settlement after divorce appeals are less than 5 per cent. This was revealed in an analysis of the information from the two city corporations of Dhaka and the office of Dhaka district registrar.

The Muslim Family Laws Ordinance of 1961 is still in force in case of divorce. According to the law, the application for divorce has to be sent to the office of the respective mayoral offices in Dhaka, subject to the permanent address of the wife. The appeal gets registered there.

The figures of the two city corporations show that a total of 13,288 divorce applications were submitted in 2022. Of those, some 7,698 applications were submitted at the office Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and 5,590 applications in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).

As such, the number of divorces recorded in a day stands at 37 on average in Dhaka, that is a divorce in every 40 minutes. The number of divorce applications submitted in the months of January and February this year is 2,488.