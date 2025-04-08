Hajj flights will begin from 29 April: Religious adviser
Religious affairs adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain said the hajj flights from Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia will start from 29 April as the visa processing will be completed within a few days.
He said this at a press conference at the Secretariat on Tuesday.
"This year, we have completed all formalities for 5,200 registered hajj pilgrims through the government, including allotment of tents in Mina and Arafah, agreement with catering service companies, agreement with home or hotel authorities, agreement with transport companies," he said.
Now the visa process is going on and it will be completed within a few days, he said.
This year, 81,900 pilgrims have registered for performing hajj through private agencies, the adviser said.
Due to the obligation of minimum pilgrims per Saudi government agency, these pilgrims registered under a total of 753 agencies will perform Hajj through 70 lead agencies.