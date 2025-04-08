Hajj flights will begin from 29 April: Religious adviser

Religious affairs adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain said the hajj flights from Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia will start from 29 April as the visa processing will be completed within a few days.

He said this at a press conference at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

"This year, we have completed all formalities for 5,200 registered hajj pilgrims through the government, including allotment of tents in Mina and Arafah, agreement with catering service companies, agreement with home or hotel authorities, agreement with transport companies," he said.