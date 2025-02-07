Shaon, Saba released after interrogation
Meher Afroz Shaon and Sohana Saba have been released after hours of interrogation in the custody of the police’s detective branch (DB).
Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media and public relations) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), confirmed this to Prothom Alo, saying they were released to their families after interrogation.
The two actresses were taken to the DB custody separately from their respective residences at night on Thursday.
Talebur Rahman said around 3:00 pm on Friday that they were being interrogated at the DB custody on different issues.