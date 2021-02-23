JU permanently expels Chhatra Union’s president

The president of Bangladesh Students’ Union of Jahangirnagar University Mikha Piregu has permanently been expelled from the university on Tuesday, reports UNB.

According to an office order signed by JU registrar-in-charge Rahima Kanij, Piregu has been expelled for forging the sign of his department's head and seal in an application.

Piregu, belonging to the 44th batch of the university, is a student of the marketing department. He is also the joint general secretary of Bangladesh Students' Union central committee.

When asked, he said that in 2017 he submitted an application to the exam controller's office with the sign and seal of the department's chairman which was approved after a meeting.