Judiciary to be fully digitised within two years: Zunaid

State minister for information and communication technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed has said the country's judiciary system will be made fully digitised within the next two years, UNB reports.

‘E-Judidicary’, a project with a budget of Tk 22.24 billion is being undertaken aimed at making the judicial system fully technology dependent and making the process more cost friendly and time saving for people as well as making the process easier for judges and lawyers, he said.

Zunaid said this while attending the inauguration programme of online cause list, judicial monitoring dashboard and My Court App in the city arranged jointly by the Law and Justice Division and UNDP Bangladesh.