Dr. Yunus arrives in Dhaka

Army chief General Wakar-Uz-Zaman said in a press conference on Wednesday that the members of the interim government could be 15.

There has been no information on who else to be included in the interim government. However, there are discussions in the political arena about several lists of probable members and the tenure of the interim government.

The Students Against Discrimination, the platform that led the quota reform movement which later morphed into the movement to dethrone the government, has reportedly prepared a list of 15 names.