Dr. Yunus arrives in Dhaka
Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Muhammad Yunus arrived in Dhaka from Paris Thursday afternoon.
He reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2:10 pm.
A decision has been made to form an interim government that will be headed by Dr. Muhammad Yunus.
The government will be sworn in around 8:00 pm tonight.
Army chief General Wakar-Uz-Zaman said in a press conference on Wednesday that the members of the interim government could be 15.
There has been no information on who else to be included in the interim government. However, there are discussions in the political arena about several lists of probable members and the tenure of the interim government.
The Students Against Discrimination, the platform that led the quota reform movement which later morphed into the movement to dethrone the government, has reportedly prepared a list of 15 names.
The list will be finalised after discussions with Dr. Yunus.
According to several sources of BNP, the leaders of the student movement met BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir Wednesday and discussed the list.
The government of Sheikh Hasina fell on Monday due to the movement of students and the people. Since then virtually there has been no government in the country for three days.