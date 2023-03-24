Ties between people of China and Bangladesh to deepen further

Yao Wen also said the Karnaphuli tunnel is being constructed in Chattogram with funds released by China. Around 80 to 85 per cent of the project's funding is from China. Bangladesh will provide the remaining 10 to 15 per cent. The 10th and 11th China-Bangladesh bridges are being constructed with Chinese grant.

Geopolitical competition has increased between the US and China over the Indo-Pacific region. Commenting on this, the Chinese ambassador said, "We praised Bangladesh's foreign policy of 'friendship towards all, malice towards none.' Bangladesh has not sided with anyone. China has never asked Bangladesh to choose sides. Yet ever since it had construed taking up a conflict with China, the US has been pressuring Bangladesh to take its side. It has been trying to generate mistrust in Bangladesh against China."

Most of the people in Bangladesh feel that China has not played an adequate role in resolving the Rohingya crisis. In response to this contention, Yao Wen said, "I often hear that China has not done enough. I am not quite clear about what 'enough' means. Our objective is to send the Rohingyas back. The problem is of Bangladesh and Myanmar, no one else's. As a friend of the two countries, China is deeply involved in this."

He went on to say, "Under a trilateral initiative, mediated by China, significant advancements were made in 2021. But everything came to a standstill due to the military coup in 2022. But China didn't give up even then. Under China's mediation, recently a delegation from Myanmar visited Cox's Bazar to scrutinise the identity of the Rohingyas. This is the first phase of repatriation."