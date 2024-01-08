Not interested in foreigners’ reactions: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has expressed disinterest in the foreigners’ reactions regarding the 12th national election and said he believes in what the people here say.
He came up with the statement while talking to the media at a hotel in Dhaka on Sunday, upon completion of voting in the election.
When asked about the western countries’ reactions towards the election, the minister said, “Why are you so worried about the western countries? Don’t you believe in yourself? The people have voted for the government… it's a big deal. We believe in the people.”
Recalling the West’s role during the Liberation War, he said, “Did the West support us when we gained independence in 1971? None but England extended their support. Still, we achieved it (independence). The main issue here is the people’s mandate. I’m not interested in what the foreigners say. I believe what the people of this country say.”
The foreign minister expressed gratitude to the people as they cast their votes defying all adversities. He said there was a fear regarding different programmes of BNP, but the people extended their support to the government, ignoring the adversities.
“There were no fake votes, and the election has taken place in a free, fair and credible manner. The Election Commission (EC) has taken adequate measures. None can say that votes were cast before (the scheduled time). The EC did not do make any concessions whatsoever,” he added.